From: Kilian Beck

Macron calls for an end to the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu reacts promptly. The United Nations also commented.

Paris- France president Emmanuel Macron has called on Israel to stop the bombing Gaza Strip to end. There is “no justification” for “women, children and the elderly dying” from Israeli bombs, Macron told the British newspaper BBC. He demanded that Israel “stop this,” but did not accuse the state of saying that the death of civilians was the intention of the military offensive in Gaza.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promptly contradicted Macron: Israel is doing “everything in its power” to spare civilians. He referred to the Israeli military’s repeated calls for the civilian population of Gaza to evacuate. The Hamas abuses the civilian population as “human shields”, Netanyahu wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. The terrorist militia is also doing everything it can to prevent people from fleeing the combat zone in Gaza. Israel categorically rejects a ceasefire with Hamas without the release of the hostages.

Macron hopes for support for the ceasefire initiative in the Israel war

Macron called on other Western leaders to join his ceasefire initiative. When asked, the French head of state did not want to comment on whether Israel was breaking international law. Most recently, Macron pursued an independent diplomatic line among the EU states in the war in Israel. He vehemently called for the protection of the civilian population and at the same time advocated for a military coalition of Western and Arab states against the Islamist Hamas. The coalition’s model was the fight against the terrorist organization Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, which committed a breach of civilization comparable to that of Hamas from 2014 to 2017.

Estimating the number of deaths in Gaza is difficult in the current Israeli war because independent reporting from the area, which is ruled by the Islamist Hamas and is largely sealed off from Israel and Egypt, is hardly possible. According to an assessment by the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health, which is likely based on figures from the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza, there are already 10,000 civilian casualties in Gaza.

UN: Humanitarian aid for Gaza “only a fraction of what is needed”

The Israeli military has repeatedly granted humanitarian ceasefires of several hours in recent days, during which, according to the United Nations, 50,000 people left the combat zone. According to the UN, relief supplies were also brought to the area during these breaks. However, this is “only a fraction of what is necessary,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The World Health Organization reported according to the Mirror about desolate health care conditions in the Gaza Strip. 20 of the 36 hospitals could no longer work. There was also “intense” fighting on Friday near the only hospital with a children’s ward.

Hamas attack on Israel called the largest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust

Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip is a response to the massacres by the Islamist Hamas on October 7th. Early in the morning of Terrorists infiltrated southern Israel and killed around 1,200 civilians. Israel’s President Yitzhak Herzog said in the days shortly after the attack: “Not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been killed in one day.” (kb with dpa)