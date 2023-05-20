Last Wednesday (17), the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, announced the so-called “cross death”, that is, the dissolution of the National Assembly and the immediate calling of early elections for the country’s Executive and Legislative branches.

The conservative representative, who was responding to an impeachment process in the Legislature, adopted the measure as a response to the political crisis in the country, but the Ecuadorian record indicates that the problem is far from having an end.

Before Lasso (whose term ended only in 2025), six presidents of Ecuador did not finish their terms since the return of democracy, in 1979, for reasons such as death, dismissal and call for early elections.

Between 1997 and early 2007, the country had seven different presidents. The most burlesque episode was the so-called Night of the Three Presidents, when three different politicians, during the night of February 6 to 7, 1997, claimed the Ecuadorian presidency.

Abdalá Bucaram, who had assumed the presidential seat just six months earlier, was impeached and refused to step down. The Legislature declared the president of the National Congress, Fabián Alarcón, as his replacement, but the vice-president of the Executive, Rosalía Arteaga, also claimed the post. Alarcón ended up winning the dispute.

The leftist Rafael Correa was president of Ecuador for ten years, between 2007 and 2017, but his administration was marred by scandals and after the end of his term he was sentenced to eight years in prison for bribery. Last year, he was granted political asylum in Belgium.

His successor, Lenín Moreno, faced a huge wave of protests in 2019 after announcing a change in fuel pricing policy. Lasso rose to the presidency in May 2021, and has since faced fierce opposition in the National Assembly.

“Legitimacy Crisis”

The conservative president had already survived an impeachment process last year and this time he was responding in the Legislative to an accusation of responsibility for a contract of the state-owned oil transport company Flopec EP with the private company Amazonas Tanker, which would have generated losses for the State. Ecuadorian.

In justifying the “cross-death”, Lasso pointed to “the existence of an irresponsible Legislature, as well as an imbalance in the functions of the State”, and cited, in addition to the attempts to remove it, “numerous political processes against ministers and secretaries of State and authorities of control, thus prosecuting 14 political processes, having already been initiated five political processes against Ministers and Secretaries of State; 1,300 requests for information were made to different ministries”.

“This has contributed to create circumstances of administrative instability that demonstrate a desire to destabilize contrary to the obligation of collaboration and coordination between public entities and the powers of the State foreseen in the Constitution”, criticized Lasso.

The president mentioned opinion polls that showed very low approval of the work of the National Assembly, which generated a “crisis of legitimacy”, but the evaluation of his government is also low.

A survey by the Foundation for Citizenship and Development, carried out shortly before a referendum in which the population rejected changes to the Ecuadorian Constitution proposed by the government, in February, showed that nine out of ten Ecuadorians did not trust their management. On the same day of the referendum, the opposition reaped great victories in the regional elections.

Instability drives away investments

Lasso suffered the wear and tear of a serious security crisis and the slow post-pandemic economic recovery, and experts estimate that political instability is driving investment away from Ecuador.

“Radical fiscal, regulatory and regulatory changes are unlikely to occur in important economic sectors (oil, gas, mining, renewable energy, infrastructure) as these reforms would require minimal coordination between the Executive and Legislative branches, which will not work for at least the next few years. four or six months, and who will possibly maintain his antagonistic relationship with the president who will be elected in the early elections,” commented Laura Lizarazo, senior analyst at consultancy Control Risks, to the Colombian economic news daily Portafolio.

Until the elections, Lasso will rule by decree. The Washington Post reported that he does not intend to run in the early elections, provisionally scheduled for August 20, but the Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo pointed out that, according to sources close to the president, Lasso is considering participating in the dispute and that there may have been “a translation error ” in the interview with the American newspaper.