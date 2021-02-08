The verdict against Alexei Navalny creates a diplomatic crisis. Germany throws an employee of the Russian embassy out.

BERLIN Reuters / dpa | Germany has expelled a Russian diplomat. The Foreign Office announced on Monday that a Russian diplomat had been declared an “undesirable person” (persona non grata). The background to this is the dispute between Moscow and Berlin over the imprisonment of the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny, which is getting worse and worse.

The federal government reacted on Monday to a corresponding step taken by Russia on Friday, as the Foreign Office announced in Berlin. The decision of the government in Moscow was “in no way justified,” said the ministry. In circles of the Foreign Office it was also said that the step was “closely coordinated with Poland, Sweden and the European External Action Service”.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry announced on Twitter that it had also asked a Russian diplomat to leave the country. Poland announced that a Russian consulate employee had been declared a “persona non grata”.

The Russian government under President Vladimir Putin expelled diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland on Friday in connection with the Navalny protests. They are accused of participating in illegal protests against the imprisonment of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The Foreign Office said on Monday: “The German diplomat concerned had only performed the task provided for in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, namely to obtain information about developments on the ground by lawful means.”

Navalny was sentenced to several years’ imprisonment last Tuesday for allegedly violating probation conditions from a previous sentence. He was arrested in January after returning from Germany, where he had been treated for a poison attack in Russia. Navalny has described his conviction as politically motivated and holds Putin personally responsible for the poison attack. The government rejects any involvement.