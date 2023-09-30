Home page politics

Migrants sit in a wooden boat on the Mediterranean south of the Italian island of Lampedusa. © Francisco Seco/AP/dpa

The dispute over German support for sea rescue workers is putting a strain on relations with Italy. Now a media report is putting the helpers in further distress. Several organizations are said to have cooperated with smugglers.

Munich – The numbers are as current as they are depressing. According to a survey by the UN refugee agency UNHCR, around 186,000 people had already arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean this year by the end of September, an increase of 83 percent compared to 2022. The number of dead and missing people has also increased significantly. More than 2,500 people who set out for North Africa never arrived.

Ruven Menikdiwela, head of the UNHCR office in New York, made urgent recommendations when presenting the figures. The search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean must be expanded and the smugglers involved prosecuted.

Media report puts pressure on sea rescue workers: Cooperation with people smugglers?

It sounds as if helpers and smugglers are the two extremes between which refugees in the Mediterranean move. However, an investigation report by the Italian judiciary paints a different picture. The approximately 650-page file from which “Focus Online” quotes comes to the conclusion that sea rescuers cooperate with people smugglers. The investigators are also relying on images and videos that show how helpers and smugglers meet at sea and have migrants transferred to the boats of Western organizations in an orderly manner. There is no sign of acute distress in the photos.

The investigative report dates from 2020 and cites evidence from a raid at the end of 2017. The focus is on the Berlin organization “Jugend Rettet” and its British counterpart “Save the Children”. In both cases, there are said to have been agreements with human traffickers off the Libyan coast in which the handover of boat refugees was clarified. The judiciary accuses the groups of having “designed a complete system to organize, facilitate and support illegal immigration based on ships”.

Accusations that rescuers are collaborating with smugglers and thus promoting their business have often been made. It is also not new that the judiciary in Italy, which is more frequently visited by boat refugees than any other country in Europe, is actively taking action against organizations. The best-known case from a German perspective is that of Berlin activist Carola Rackete, who sailed to a port on a boat without permission and spent several days in house arrest. There is currently a heated dispute between Rome and Berlin over the federal government’s financial support for sea rescuers in the Mediterranean.

Sea rescue workers defend themselves against accusations: Report should prove cooperation with smugglers

“Save the Children” defends itself against allegations of colluding with criminals in “Focus”. We reject “any suggestion that we knowingly communicated with or supported smugglers, and we publicly condemn their behavior.”

German groups expressed themselves similarly decisively. The Regensburg organization Sea-Eye tells our newspaper that “at no time” has there been “cooperation or communication with smugglers”. Their activities are “diametrically opposed to our interest in ensuring that no one dies at sea”. Gorden Isler, the chairman of Sea-Eye, believes it is “fundamentally unthinkable” that civilian helpers and criminal smugglers would work together. Axel Steier from “Mission Lifeline” also vehemently disagrees: “Our ethical standards prohibit cooperating with smugglers.”

The Italian government has recently repeatedly criticized Germany’s behavior in the current situation.

Meanwhile, the mass exodus towards Italy continues. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the newspaper “La Repubblica” that there were currently seven ships on their way to Lampedusa, some of them under the German flag, shortly after negotiations over an EU asylum reform got stuck again. “That seems really strange to me. The day a possible EU pact is negotiated, all these ships are coming.”