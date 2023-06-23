AWhen the federal states met with Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) on Friday afternoon for a discussion, the relationship between the federal government and the federal states was at a low point. Because the federal states feared that the federal government might no longer be able to continue financing the Digital Pact 2.0 because of the necessary savings.

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for “Bildungswelten”.

So far, the funds from Digital Pact 1 have only been secured until May 2024. The federal government initially provided five billion euros, during the corona pandemic the program was increased three times.

At the conference of East Prime Ministers, according to reports from participants, there had been a dispute with the Chancellor the day before when the Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) asked about the further financing of the digital pact and was immediately asked by the Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Manuela Schwesig (SPD) was supported. The Chancellor is said to have asked the federal states to name savings elsewhere for the funding commitment for the Digital Pact 2.0.