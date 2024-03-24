Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/24/2024 – 13:00

The third largest producer in the world, behind only China and the United States, the Brazilian beer industry intensified its defense of differentiated rates in the selective tax, called “sin”. The mobilization occurs in the face of a movement from the distillate industry, contrary to distinctions.

For beer manufacturers, the tax should be levied according to the alcohol content, if adopted in the new system resulting from the tax reform. The argument against the single rate was taken to the Beer Sector Chamber of the Ministry of Agriculture (MAPA) and the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front of the Federal Chamber in recent days in Brasília.

To parliamentarians, executives presented recent research data from the Beer Guide, which places the tax issue at the top of the list of biggest problems, for 77% of enterprises. Furthermore, they used numbers from the MAPA Beer Yearbook, which recognizes 1,729 factories operating in the country.

Together, they generate around 2 million direct and indirect jobs in the country and, in 2022 – the most recent data are from that year -, they earned R$77 billion, equivalent to 2% of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The amount collected from public coffers was R$49.6 billion in taxes.

According to the president of the Brazilian Craft Beer Association (Abracerva) and the Beer Sector Chamber at MAPA, Gilberto Tarantino, differences by alcohol content exist not only in other countries, such as Denmark and Sweden, for example, but also in the World Organization for Health (WHO). “These are already existing rules. It has been a European Union directive for at least 20 years.”

The Brazilian Association of Distilled Beverages (ABBD) states that, on the international scene, there is no consensus on the most effective form of taxation, as it is necessary to observe the specificities of each nation, especially in relation to consumption patterns and size of the illegal market.

“There is no evidence that taxation based on alcohol content inhibits harmful consumption, especially in a country with the characteristics of Brazil. On the contrary, studies already show that the damage to health is more linked to the drink most consumed in a given culture and country – in Brazil, there are 84 liters per capita of beer per year, while spirits represent 4.1 liters per capita”, he says. ABBD, in a note sent to the Broadcast(Grupo Estado’s real-time news system).

For the entity, “it is essential to understand that alcohol is alcohol and that public policies and taxes, such as the selective tax, must comply with the principle of equality within the category to fulfill their function: mitigating excessive consumption and preserving consumer health .”

“Making unfounded distinctions between different forms of alcoholic products and leaving out the drink in which the preponderant portion of consumption is concentrated is, to say the least, imprudent and the positive consequences expected from the reduction in drink consumption will not be perceived in the long term.”

Selectivity

President of the Brazilian Institute of Tax Planning (IBPT), tax expert João Eloi Olenike says he is guided by the Federal Constitution and the Tax Legislation on Industrialized Products (IPI). “If what the Federal Constitution determines is complied with and the principle of selectivity of the IPI table attached to the decree that created the tax itself is respected, beer should continue to pay less tax. Whether it's right or wrong, I'm not the one to judge. But I am for the Constitution and selectivity. And then you have to pay less for beer,” he says.

According to Olenike, if the Constitution and the principle of selectivity are not respected, breweries can file an unconstitutionality action. “And it won’t just be the beer sector that the government will have problems with,” he predicts.

“It is necessary to see how the selective tax will be included in the new tax system. If it is what it is today at IPI, selectivity will have to be maintained”, he adds.

Olenike also says that the IPI has a tax classification table per product valid for the entire Mercosur. There is a code in this table that goes from 0.0001 to 99.0, defining that for each product, raw or finished, a different rate applies. “There, beer, which is a final product, is typified as being different from wine, which is different from vodka, which is different from whiskey and so on.”

According to him, in the specific case of IPI, the government can change the list with the tax being able to come into force immediately, unlike other taxes, which need to meet a waiting period before they can come into effect. It is in this window that distillers will be able to try to convince the government to meet their demands.

ABBD and the Brazilian Cachaça Institute (IBRAC) jointly signed the advertising piece under the slogan “Alcool is Alcohol”. The campaign is based on the alcohol content of each drink and the amount consumed per person. Thus, considering that a beer has, on average, 5% alcohol, wine 12% and spirits 40%, the two entities conclude that a 350 ml can of beer would have the same alcohol content as a 150 ml glass of wine and the same amount of alcohol as a 40 ml dose of distilled spirits. In other words, the problem would be in the amount of drink consumed.

Also in a note, the Brazilian Cachaça Institute (IBrac) states that the proposals that suggest different rates based on the alcoholic content of the drinks are based on the false perception that the alcoholic content of the drinks is the only damage factor when the alcoholic drink is consumed in a harmful way.

“Those who defend this proposal forget that the principle that must be considered when consuming alcoholic beverages is the amount of pure alcohol consumed, which has no unique correlation with the alcohol content but rather with the quantity of the alcoholic beverage ingested.”

“With this, we can say that someone who consumes two cans of beer is consuming more pure alcohol than someone who drinks a dose of cachaça. It is important to keep in mind that the selective tax has an extra-fiscal and inductive effect, so that the application of reduced rates for a certain product whose excessive consumption can be harmful to health, such as low-strength alcoholic beverages, instead of inhibit, ends up encouraging the consumption of this product”, says the Ibrac note.

“In Brazil, for example, beer consumption is 20 times greater than the consumption of spirits. A lower tax rate for beer, based on the argument of its low alcohol content, would only boost beer consumption in Brazil. The objective of instituting the selective tax is exactly the opposite: to create barriers to excessive consumption of some products”, argues Ibrac.