EA 31-year-old man was stabbed and died after an argument on the Send in Münster. A previously unknown perpetrator got into an argument with the 31-year-old on Saturday evening at the fair at a carousel. according to the police and prosecutors.

The perpetrator is said to have stabbed his opponent with a knife in the course of the argument. Despite immediately initiated resuscitation measures, he died on the spot from his injuries.

According to previous knowledge, the two men had met by chance on the send. The perpetrator was also traveling with a male escort. After the incident, both fled, a police spokesman said early Sunday morning. The search for the suspect continued.

The Send in Münster takes place three times a year on the festival site on the Schlossplatz. The festival attracts “year after year up to a million visitors”, the city announces on its website. Up to 200 showman companies can be found at the fair every time. This year’s Spring Show ends this Sunday.