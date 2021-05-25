D.he time heals all wounds. In the football business, notorious for its fast paced lifestyle, wounds sometimes heal faster than they occur. In the case of Frankfurter Eintracht, there was only a week between deep despair and carefree joy. Timothy Chandler’s exuberant photo safari after the final whistle seemed inappropriate to some fans because for them an insignificant 3: 1 against Freiburg in the season finale did not put the devastating 3: 4 at Schalke into perspective. But obviously the fans are concerned longer that the Champions League turned out to be a cloud cuckoo country and not a dream destination.

Thanks to Touré and Ache. Without their two goals in the closing stages, their team would have sneaked out of the stadium and their drooping heads would have served the myth of true association like kisses on the club’s crest. It would not have become so clear that it is only a romantic notion that professional players have as much heart and soul as their fans in their club. There may be a very few exceptions for which such gestures have profound meaning. But basically, the relationship between a professional soccer player and his club doesn’t go any further than that between a pilot and an airline.

Bobic and Hütter didn’t understand that

We learned this season that this also applies to sports directors and coaches in professional football. Fredi Bobic’s harsh and slightly offended reaction is understandable after they were reprimanded by CEO Axel Hellmann for having talked about the Schalke disaster nicely. Just as they did not understand that after waking up from the dream nobody wanted to hear that everything was fine after all, so they did not understand that it was downright Hellmann’s duty to defend the feelings of all broken hearts against the ruthless statements of his executives . Bobic’s accusation that he did not let his successes be ruined only proved once again his lack of empathy.

The Eintracht leadership continues. Hellmann said goodbye to Bobic and Hütter on Pentecost Sunday with a hymn of praise: “They made the club better, we are very grateful to them. Those who work so successfully go through the big goal at Eintracht and not through the back door. ”Some fans may see that differently, but it is only an appropriate assessment. It is only appropriate and correct that the mutually fruitful cooperation ends with a reconciliation; any restriction would only tarnish the common ascent.

As unity grew, so did Bobic and Hütter. And if they learn from humans in addition to their great technical know-how, then that will only advance their careers. If Bobic with Berlin and Hütter with Gladbach soon played in Europe, it would not come as a surprise given their abilities. Until then, they can watch their unity do in Europe.