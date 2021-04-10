D.he former left-wing chairman Bernd Riexinger has criticized the latest book by the former parliamentary group leader Sahra Wagenknecht. “If you run for a party, then it has to be a matter of course that you represent the basic positions of this party and strengthen them,” said Riexinger to the editorial network Germany on Saturday. That is not given in the book. Wagenknecht is running as a candidate for first place on the state list in North Rhine-Westphalia at the weekend in order to be elected to the Bundestag in the election on September 26th.

Passages published ahead of time from her book, which is due to appear next Wednesday, have already attracted criticism from several left-wing politicians, including those on the federal executive board. Wagenknecht denigrated movements such as Indivisible, Black Lives Matter or Fridays for Future as “self-righteous”, accused her of the Bavarian left-wing politician Johannes König in “Spiegel”. According to the report, several party executive members of the left called on Wagenknecht to renounce a Bundestag candidacy.

“Quotes taken out of context”

The left-wing politician sees the early publication as a targeted maneuver against the Bundestag candidacy she is aiming for. “To convey a completely distorted picture of the content of my book with out of context, partly falsified quotes in order to prevent my reassembly, is not a good deal with one another,” Wagenknecht informed the German Press Agency on Friday.

At the assembly meeting of the NRW-Linke for the federal election on September 26th, the delegates are connected and also vote online. A decentralized ballot box election will follow on Sunday to confirm the results. Wagenknecht led the parliamentary group from 2015 to 2019 together with Dietmar Bartsch.