The ever-increasing spread of electric cars will lead to an ever-increasing, if not exponential, demand for in the near future lithium batteries and consequent need for theirs disposal and recycling of the same.

Disposal of electric car batteries

Electric cars are considered one of the most sustainable solutions, but the management of exhausted batteries offers new scenarios to control and monitor with new activities that will develop on their disposal and recycling. The presence of toxic materials in battery components, combined with a lack of recycling infrastructure, has raised concerns about possible environmental contamination.

Used batteries can be recycled

On the one hand, technological development focuses on new technologies for accumulators, on the other on correct disposal and recycling. In fact, ongoing research focuses on optimizing energy efficiency, reducing critical materials and developing advanced recycling processes to sustainably manage resources and mitigate the environmental impact of the battery industry.

Disposal of electric car batteries and recycling

The disposal of electric car batteries is a complex process that is divided into several phases:

Evaluation for reuse: Before disassembly, batteries are evaluated to determine whether they can be reused. Batteries that have lost some of their capacity but are still functional may be destined for a “second life”. Reuse in stationary applications: Batteries that are suitable for reuse are used in stationary applications such as energy storage for solar or wind farms, or as energy backup systems for buildings and industrial facilities. Disassembly and treatment: Batteries that are not suitable for reuse continue in the disposal process. They are dismantled and their components are treated thermally or chemically to separate and recover recyclable materials. Recovery of materials: Recovered materials, such as lithium, cobalt and nickel, are cleaned and prepared for reuse in new batteries or other products. Disposal of residual waste: Materials that cannot be recycled are treated as special waste and disposed of safely.

This process not only reduces environmental impact but also contributes to the circular economy, allowing the reuse of valuable materials and reducing dependence on raw materials. Research and development in this sector is constantly advancing, with the aim of making the recycling process increasingly efficient and environmentally friendly.

European regulation on battery disposal

To regulate the correct recycling and disposal of batteries for electric cars theEuropean Union introduced the Regulation (EU) 2023/1542 of the European Parliament and of the Council, dated 12 July 2023, revisiting the legislation on batteries and battery waste. This update changes the Directive 2008/98/EC on waste, Regulation (EU) 2019/1020 on the surveillance of products placed on the market and repeals the previous Battery Directive (Dir 2006/66/EC).

The European Parliament has approved the Battery Regulation

This new regulation on the disposal of lithium batteries establishes a unified legislative framework and comprehensive for their management, taking into account technological developments and future challenges of the sector, covering theentire life cycle of the batteriesfrom design to end of life.

The categories of batteries impacted by this Regulation are all those distributed within the European Union, i.e.:

portable and general purpose batteries;

automotive batteries: for starting, lighting or ignition (Starter, Lighting or Ignition – SLI);

batteries for light means of transport (Light Means of Transport – LMI);

batteries for electric vehicles (Electric Vehicles – EV);

industrial batteries regardless of their shape, volume, weight, design, material composition, chemical composition, use or purpose, including fixed battery energy storage systems;

batteries that are incorporated into or added to products or that are specifically designed to be incorporated into or added to other products.

Electric car battery label

To better inform consumers, according to the new European Regulation, the batteries of electronic devices and electric cars will report labels And QR codes with information relating to them capacity, performance, durability, chemical compositionas well as the symbol of “waste sorting”. The label must inform consumers how much CO2 is used to produce electric vehicle (EV) batteries, light means of transport (LMT, e.g. for electric scooters and bicycles) and rechargeable industrial batteries with a capacity greater than 2kWh.

Digital passport

The new regulation requires that electric vehicle batteries must be equipped with a “digital passport” containing detailed information on the battery model, as well as specific data relating to each battery and its use.

Furthermore, the regulation sets more stringent targets for battery waste collection: for portable batteries, it aims for 45% by 2023, 63% by 2027 and 73% by 2030. For batteries LMT (electric scooters and bicycles), the goal is to reach 51% by 2028 and 61% by 2031 (Art.69).

Batteries will need to have a label and QR codes

It is also called a minimum level of materials to be recovered from battery waste and recycled content from production and consumer waste destined for new batteries. In accordance with the new rules, minimum recovery levels are expected to be 16% for cobaltof the85% for leadof the 6% for lithium and the nickel.

Finally, the Regulation requires greater ease of removal or replacement of batteries, promoting more accessible information for consumers. Portable batteries within devices will need to be designed so that users can remove and replace them easily.

Summary of European regulations for the disposal and recycling of electric car batteries

Below is a schematic summary with the new features of the European regulation on batteries for electric cars:

a mandatory carbon footprint declaration and label for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, light transport vehicle (LMT) batteries (e.g. for electric scooters and bicycles) and rechargeable industrial batteries with a capacity greater than 2kWh;

for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, light transport vehicle (LMT) batteries (e.g. for electric scooters and bicycles) and rechargeable industrial batteries with a capacity greater than 2kWh; Design portable batteries in appliances so that consumers can remove and replace them easily ;

; A digital battery passport for LMT batteries, industrial batteries with a capacity greater than 2 kWh and EV batteries;

for LMT batteries, industrial batteries with a capacity greater than 2 kWh and EV batteries; A policy of due diligence for all economic operators, with the exception of SMEs;

for all economic operators, with the exception of SMEs; Goals stricter for waste collection: for portable batteries – 45% by 2023, 63% by 2027 and 73% by 2030; for LMT batteries – 51% by 2028 and 61% by 2031;

stricter for waste collection: for portable batteries – 45% by 2023, 63% by 2027 and 73% by 2030; for LMT batteries – 51% by 2028 and 61% by 2031; Minimum levels of materials recovered from battery waste: lithium – 50% by 2027 and 80% by 2031; cobalt, copper, lead and nickel – 90% by 2027 and 95% by 2031;

from battery waste: lithium – 50% by 2027 and 80% by 2031; cobalt, copper, lead and nickel – 90% by 2027 and 95% by 2031; Minimum levels of recycled content from production and consumer waste for use in new batteries: eight years after the entry into force of the regulation – 16% for cobalt, 85% for lead, 6% for lithium and 6% for nickel; 13 years after entry into force: 26% for cobalt, 85% for lead, 12% for lithium and 15% for nickel.

The lithium and cobalt in the batteries are recyclable materials

The Regulation entered into force directly inAugust 2023while I Implementation Regulations hey Delegated Regulations will come into force in subsequent phases starting from 2024.

Read also:

👉 Video tests of ELECTRIC CARS

👉 CALCULATE electric car CHARGING time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge your electric car

👉 Everything about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electricity cost



👉 ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME CALCULATION

👉 Electric car columns on the motorway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

Testing new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK