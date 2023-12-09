Rada Deputy Kostenko: The Armed Forces of Ukraine send limitedly fit soldiers to attack aircraft

Limited fit conscripts fill up the assault units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was stated by the Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko.

According to him, military registration and enlistment offices send limited-fit soldiers to headquarters and rear positions, but on-site commanders often use such conscripts to perform combat missions. “They call me and complain: “I’m already an attack aircraft. I can’t put on a bulletproof vest, because I just can’t carry it,” he complained.

According to Kostenko, what is happening has a negative impact on the influx of volunteers into the troops. “This is problem. Because if these are deceived, then others will not come,” he warned.

Later, captured Ukrainian serviceman Pyotr Shcherbatov said that the commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units call the mobilized fighters “disposable.” He said that he was mobilized by force, and he did not undergo a medical examination. When Shcherbaty and his group were brought to the combat zone, the commanders told them that they were “disposable.” Speaking about the attitude of the authorities towards the soldiers, he said that the problems with food were so serious that the soldiers had to steal food from local residents.

Ukrainian fighters began to sabotage the orders of their superiors

Earlier, captured Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter Ruslan Nesteryuk said that many soldiers in the Kherson direction refuse to follow the orders of the command. According to him, people “go into denial” because they do not want to get into “meat” assaults – offensive operations associated with huge losses among personnel..

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine often blame the command for large losses of manpower, which strives to strictly follow orders from above, without calculating the real forces and without valuing the lives entrusted to them.

On December 5, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were suffering heavy losses and were experiencing problems recruiting units serving in the Donetsk direction. At the same time, he noted, it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly supply personnel, weapons and military equipment to the area of ​​​​the settlement of Chasov Yar.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have found a way to send fighters to carry out assaults

The commander of the Russian assault squad with the call sign Dexter said that the soldiers of his squad note the strange state of the Ukrainian fighters when they watch them from a drone. According to him, they are trying to move on, despite the mines flying towards them. “You see how a person is cut by shrapnel, and he is trying to go somewhere further, it’s more like drug intoxication,” he shared his opinion.

This is not normal, either psychologically or physically. Dexter Commander of the Russian assault squad

Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the Republic Igor Mosiychuk later pointed out that the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine pose a threat to themselves and their colleagues because they become inadequate under the influence of drugs that they take due to stress. “Then they go out into the field, and their drones are flying around like bees in their heads, shooting inexplicably where and at incomprehensibly what. There are a lot of them,” he complained. According to him, in hospitals near Kiev, military personnel are literally tied to their beds so that they do not cause harm to themselves or others.

Prisoner of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Dmitry Girich spoke about the supply of drugs to the Ukrainian military on the front line. According to him, they are delivered to the front through volunteers, depending on up to half of the unit. At the same time, he added, dealers offer a full “range” of prohibited substances.