E– Cigarettes, even if advertising promises otherwise, are by no means harmless to health. The ecological footprint is also critical, especially when it comes to disposable products. With these, the lithium-ion batteries that usually supply electric cigarettes with power also end up in the trash. And with it valuable lithium, organic solvents and toxic metals such as nickel and cobalt that are in the batteries. In England, an estimated ten tonnes of lithium end up in bins every year. A lot that is in the lithium batteries of 1200 electric cars.

After using the e-cigarettes once, the lithium-ion batteries are still intact and not completely discharged. like a study published in the journal “Joule”. British researchers from University College London, Oxford University and the Faraday Institution show. Even if it is not intended, the batteries could theoretically be recharged several hundred times without losing much of their storage capacity.

Disposable e-cigarettes, also known as puff cigarettes because of their bright colors, are enjoying growing popularity. Since 2021, consumption in England has increased eighteenfold. The proportion of adult e-cigarette users who use disposable products rose from 0.4 to 54.8 percent within 15 months, as a study by English researchers from Imperial College London shows.

At the same time, a new waste problem has arisen. Around 1.3 million e-cigarettes are thrown away every week after one use. The resulting electronic waste must be disposed of correctly so that the dangerous metals do not end up in the environment.



Shearing's researchers examined the safety of disposable cigarettes. If the cigarettes were damaged with a nail, this would lead to temperatures of around 500 degrees inside and up to 270 degrees outside, which could cause fire. There was also smoke with potentially toxic gases.

:



Image: Paul R. Shearing et al., UCL



The discharged lithium-ion batteries would not have to end up in the trash can along with the cigarettes. According to the researchers from London and Oxford, they can continue to be used or the components and materials can be reused. You could also refill the disposable cigarettes and use them again.







Lack of security

For their study published in the specialist magazine “Joule”, the researchers led by chemical engineer Paul R. Shearing collected “old” lithium batteries from new and used disposable electric cigarettes and examined their interior. They used the same procedures that are usually used to check the functionality of batteries in electric cars and electronic devices. This allowed the researchers to gain insight into the structure of the disposable batteries and the materials used.

This revealed defects and material defects in the compact battery cells, which can often lead to sudden ignition after or during use of an e-cigarette. The English fire brigade registered around 700 fires in garbage trucks and factories in 2021 that were caused by defective lithium batteries.

To test the safety of intact disposable cigarettes, the researchers deliberately hammered nails into the casing, thereby damaging fully charged batteries. As a result of the electrical energy released and stored in the battery, heavy smoke was produced. The temperature outside the battery cell rose to 270 degrees. Measurements showed that inside it was even 500 degrees. However, the researchers were unable to observe any fire or spark formation during their experiments. However, the smoke contained toxic gases.

By repeatedly charging and discharging, Shearing and his colleagues determined how good the electrochemical state of each battery was after use. The researchers found that some power sources could be charged and discharged up to 700 times. The disposable power sources could easily be used again, but not necessarily in disposable e-cigarettes.







Shearing's researchers advocate banning disposable cigarettes for health and environmental reasons. And if possible worldwide. Colorful puff cigarettes are to be banned in France by 2025. There are already similar considerations in Belgium, Ireland and Germany.