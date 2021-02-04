If the situation weren’t already serious because of the vaccination disaster, it is now at the latest. For the politicians first, but then also for society as a whole. Because approval of what can actually hardly be called a real corona policy is dwindling. Even more: it crumbles. That can get dramatic.

In the past eleven months, people’s dissatisfaction has never been as high as it is now. More than half do not trust those responsible to handle the crisis appropriately. And when the time comes, the step to distrust is not far away, which in turn leads to further resentment.

It’s not like it doesn’t exist yet. But resentment can still be rampant, spread like the virus, curdle into anger. That can make society sick. Sick of worry. But then it is no longer just aluminum hats and other confused and lost people who stand on the streets to protest.

Rather, many, many more will complain about their ordeal and thus demonstrate that they must be thought of and that it cannot go on like this. At least not much longer, most certainly not – felt – forever.

The popular educational appeal of the Chancellor, which has been renewed again and again, to persevere a little longer no longer catches on; it has been said too often and too often heard by people. But far too little for how their efforts to satisfy the lockdown are recognized, indeed rewarded. And there are millions who strive, despite all adversities.

Jens Spahn, Minister of Health and CDU Vice, feels that. At least he does. That’s why Spahn also does, shall we say, relaxation exercises. Because it cannot go on like this for months – and this is where the surveys develop their own incidence.

A lockdown that follows the others until it seems endless? Not only is this not politics, it is the opposite of it.

Because politics is there for people, it is not a self-sufficient system. Politics Is an incarnate effort to ensure that as many as possible are well, not paper-based functioning. Politics is not an Excel table, so definitely not only.

Let’s put it this way: In every legislative period, especially in every chancellorship, the end of all freedom of empathy comes at some point. Angela Merkel is experiencing it now. Look up to Albert Einstein: “A new kind of thinking is necessary if humanity wants to go on living.” Who says that physicists can’t think like that too?