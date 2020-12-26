There is resentment in the SPD about the German government’s strict rejection of the UN treaty banning nuclear weapons. The treaty brings new dynamism to efforts to create a world free of nuclear weapons, said deputy group leader Gabriela Heinrich. “I therefore call on the federal government to abandon its categorical rejection of the treaty.” Instead, Germany should take part as an observer in the Conference of the Parties in order to constructively support the goal.

The UN treaty was adopted in 2017 by 122 of the 193 member states of the United Nations. It will come into force on January 22, 2021 because 51 states have ratified it. The necessary number of 50 has thus been exceeded. The international campaign for nuclear disarmament Ican (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) received the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to establish the treaty.

The problem with the treaty: none of the states that have nuclear weapons are among the signatories. NATO, to which three nuclear powers – the USA, France and Great Britain – belong, rejected the agreement. Germany and the other NATO member states only criticized it in a joint statement in mid-December for not reflecting the international security environment and for contradicting existing disarmament regulations. The only credible path to nuclear disarmament is the existing treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Heinrich emphasized that the SPD wanted to campaign for a disarmament policy offensive in 2021. It promoted negotiations between the USA and Russia with the aim of withdrawing and destroying the nuclear weapons stationed in Germany and throughout Europe. “I am convinced that we can only prevent nuclear threshold countries from building their own nuclear weapons permanently if there is no new nuclear arms race with new branches of arms between the great powers,” she said. (dpa)