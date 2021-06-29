A.n warm and dry summer days you can hear them in the Odenwald, in the Taunus or on the Feldberg, sometimes for miles. Motorcyclists and their machines can become a real nuisance for the residents of popular biker routes, especially when the exhaust systems have been tinkered with and so-called db-killers have been removed. In order to protect people, but also to reduce the number of accidents, the Hessian Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Transport have started another initiative that focuses on both information and surveillance.

A total of eleven noise displays are set up on busy stretches in Hesse, which are intended to encourage bikers to adapt their driving style with instructions such as “slow down” or “quieter”. The state government is taking 200,000 euros into its hands for this. The displays are powered by solar power and have a text and image display. There is also a recording device that measures both speed and noise. If a motorcyclist races past the point, the prompt “Slow down” appears. If the machine is too loud, “Quieter” appears on the display. If he adheres to the speed and drives quietly, he receives a “thank you” message.

But it’s not just about education. “It also generates non-personal data in compliance with data protection regulations, which allows conclusions to be drawn about when and where particularly high levels of noise pollution occur,” said the Ministry of the Interior and added: “This in turn can lead to increased control measures on particularly busy routes or periods.” if there is regular loud speed on a route, there could be more frequent checks. This enables the police, who had already announced that they would be expanding their motorcycle controls this summer, to monitor them more effectively.

Effective in other federal states

However, based on the data obtained, there will be no line closures. “The data from the noise displays do not provide a sufficient basis for any arrangements to block the routes, as the noise pollution is not recorded directly in the residential or mixed areas, but in the area of ​​the delineator posts at the edge of the road,” said the Ministry of Transport on Monday when asked. According to the ministry, routes should only be closed if there is a particular danger. They are the last resort to ensure more noise protection.

Don’t miss a moment Get F + for 3 months for 1 euro per week and read all the articles on FAZ.NET. READ F + NOW



“Especially when the weather is good, motorcyclists in particular use the opportunity to let their driving fun run free, mainly on scenic routes with winding roads. The roaring engine noise creates problems for residents as well as those looking for relaxation due to high-speed driving and rapid acceleration ”, said Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) and Transport Minister Tarek Al-Wazir (The Greens). In addition, the reckless driving style is a danger for other road users. According to Beuth and Al-Wazir, the noise displays have proven to be an effective measure against motorcycle noise in other federal states.

Police want to “consistently punish” violations

“Every year the police and municipalities register numerous complaints from citizens,” Beuth continued. The noise displays are now being used to appeal to the common sense of bikers. The Ministry of the Interior could not say whether more residents had complained in recent years and whether a trend could be identified and pointed out that complaints were not recorded centrally. But, the Minister of the Interior made it clear that the police would continue to carry out their checks and “consistently punish” any violations found, for example by modifying the motorcycles.

However, not all displays are still there, as the Interior Ministry further announced. In the Rheingau-Taunus district, such a display board is to be erected in the Bad Schwalbach district of Adolfseck on the B54 (Aarstrasse). The exact location has yet to be found in cooperation with the city. This also applies to Lindenfels in the Odenwald.

The displays are already in operation at the following locations, which are considered biker hotspots: at the Friedberger plant in Frankfurt, on the L3004 in Schmitten in the Hochtaunus district, in the Mainhausen district of Zellhausen in the Offenbach district, in Schotten in the Vogelsberg district in the Eschenrod district B276, in the district of Waldeck-Frankenberg on the state road on the Edersee and also in the district of Waldeck-Frankenberg in the municipality of Diemelsee. In the Lahn-Dill district there is a device in Bischoffen on the B255 and in the district of Gießen on the B276 near Laubach. In the Odenwaldkreis, a display is in operation in the Hiltersklingen district of the Mossautal community on the B460.