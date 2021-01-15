DisplayPort 2.0 is the new version of the interface for connecting display screens and transporting video and audio content. Its launch was scheduled in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the responsible body (VESA) from holding events with engineers and hardware developers to discuss, modify and decide on the final implementation of this type of standards.

VESA plans to accelerate the launch and has announced the first PlugTest event 2021 for the spring and trust that the first products can be on sale before the end of the year. In fact, there are manufacturers that have DisplayPort 2.0 monitors currently in development, but they have also been affected by the lack of these PlugTests.

DisplayPort 2.0, a breakthrough

DisplayPort is the interface of its kind most important for use on personal computers. Although its objectives are similar to HDMI and it has a huge presence in other market segments (such as televisions) and can also be used in computers, DP was specially designed for the transmission of content (video, audio and data) between PCs and display screens. .

In fact and although the version 2.1 of HDMI has cut the differences, DP is unbeatable by concept on PCs. Offers higher bandwidth; increased performance and support for running games; better support on professional screens; greater reach due to the support for fiber optic cables as an alternative to copper and a multi-screen system through technology Multi-Stream Transport (MST) which is impossible to replicate by design over HDMI.

DisplayPort 2.0 should be a huge improvement over version 1.4. Theoretically, the new standard may offer a maximum bandwidth close to 80 Gbps, almost three times that available in the current version. It will also broaden the color gamut it will be able to display and increase refresh rates, a very important feature in tasks such as games.

It will also increase screen resolutions, on a single screen or in multi-monitor systems, highlighting the support for panels with 16K:

A 16K (15,360 x 8,460) display at 60Hz and 30 bpp (4: 4: 4) HDR with DSC

A 10K (10,240 x 4,320) display at 60Hz and 24 bpp (4: 4: 4) without compression

Two 8K (7,680 x 4,320) @ 120Hz and 30 bpp (4: 4: 4) HDR displays with DSC

Two 4K displays (3,840 x 2,160) at 144Hz and 24 bpp (4: 4: 4) without compression

Three 10K (10,240 x 4,320) displays at 60Hz and 30 bpp (4: 4: 4) HDR with DSC

Three 4K displays (3,840 x 2,160) @ 90Hz and 30 bpp (4: 4: 4) HDR (no compression)

Most of the capabilities of the new standard can be used by DisplayPort Alt Mode, one of the additional special modes that can be used with USB Type-C via USB 4.0 revision. The first products with DisplayPort 2.0 should be available by the end of 2021 if the COVID pandemic situation does not prevent it.

If you want to get up to speed on screen interfaces, we recommend you review this special one: HDMI or DisplayPort, which is more suitable according to the type of use?