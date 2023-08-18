Dubai Municipality announced the organization of the “Summer Rain” event, in cooperation with “Furjan Dubai”, in Al Barsha Lake Park from August 16 to 20, and then in “Al Warqaa 3” park between August 23 and 27 from 4:30 until 10:00 pm, and on holidays until Eleven o’clock in the evening.

The summer event includes water activities such as artificial rain, snow soap paragraphs and swimming pools, as well as entertainment and sports activities and workshops for children, such as the African drum session, in addition to the display of Ferjan Dubai products.

It will also include a number of restaurants and cafes that will serve various types of food and drinks, and air-conditioned resting tents will be available for families who do not wish to swim, to stay with their children and follow them during the various recreational activities.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality is working to organize and hold summer recreational events in the various facilities and parks of Dubai, which provide an opportunity for all residents of the Emirate of Dubai to entertain and enjoy the various forms of entertainment that these facilities and parks contain. The “Summer Rain” event, which is organized in cooperation with Al Furjan Dubai, is one of the events that provides a rich experience for children to enjoy the summer weather, as it contains distinctive and attractive activities that enhance the municipality’s endeavors to provide the best necessities of life and luxury for the various segments of society, in order to improve the quality of life of the residents of the Emirate of Dubai. And their happiness.”

For his part, the project manager of the “Summer Rain” event from “Furjan Dubai”, Jamal Al-Shuaibi, stressed the importance of summer activities that target children and the people of Dubai’s neighborhoods, and their vital role in achieving the optimal investment of children’s time, as this event is an extension of the knowledge and entertainment activities and festivals that are being organized. In cooperation between Al Furjan Dubai and Dubai Municipality, which resulted in an integrated success and contributed to the consolidation of bonds of cohesion between the people of Dubai, and the strengthening of family and community ties and the level of well-being and quality of life.

The project manager of the “Summer Rain” event from Furjan Dubai added: “This event is characterized by innovative competitions for children, as it mixed between sports and fun and the development of the mental abilities of the participating children. And human, and consistent with the traditions of (Al-Fareej) and the Emirati folklore.