Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission in Palestine confirmed that the Israeli army and settlers displaced the residents of the village of Umm al-Jimal in the Palestinian Jordan Valley yesterday, after seizing large areas of land and water springs in the village, in order to establish a settlement outpost there.

The Palestinian Authority explained that the Israeli army displaced 26 Palestinian communities and villages in the West Bank during the past ten months, accompanied by the establishment of about 30 settlement outposts, and planning to convert 70 settlement outposts into settlements, stressing that settlers set fire to 273 Palestinian sites and facilities in the West Bank during the past ten months.