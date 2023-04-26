Asmaa Al-Husseini, Al-Ittihad (Khartoum)

Hundreds of displaced Sudanese, as a result of the battles between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, slept on the roadsides in Khartoum, while sporadic clashes took place with heavy weapons and the sound of shells was heard a few hours after the new truce entered into force. and terrorizing in homes and markets. Hundreds of displaced Sudanese lay on the roadsides of the capital, Khartoum, waiting for fuel or transportation to leave for a safe place. Hundreds of public transport buses and private cars lined up in front of gas stations in several areas, waiting to fuel their vehicles.

A driver of a public transport vehicle said, “The fuel is cut off and its prices have skyrocketed on the black market.”

“I’ve been here for 48 hours. I just want to get to the state of Sennar, where my family resides,” said Abdul Rahman Hussein, who was sitting frustrated near his car in the waiting line.

As for Baraa Abdel Latif, a bus driver, he confirms that he bought a gallon of gasoline for 25,000 pounds from the black market, while its price before the battles was 3,000 pounds.

Clashes renewed yesterday, in the vicinity of the Republican Palace and separate areas in Omdurman, and heavy weapons clashes were heard near the TV building, with warplanes flying over.

Brigadier General Nabil Abdullah, spokesman for the Sudanese army, accused the Rapid Support Forces of violating the truce.

He said, “The Sudanese Armed Forces agreed to the armistice in order to facilitate the humanitarian aspects of civilians after 10 days of war, on the condition that the Rapid Support Forces adhere to the requirements of this armistice, which is to stop military movements, stop targeting civilians, not station inside residential neighborhoods, use innocent people as human shields, and stop all Hostile forms, but they did not abide by that, and broke the armistice less than half an hour after it came into effect, as they continued military movements inside and outside residential neighborhoods.

He added, “We monitored heavy movements of military convoys coming to reinforce the Rapid Support Forces from areas outside the capital, and they also tried to take advantage of the truce to move transport vehicles to supply their forces with ammunition, and they also attacked the headquarters of a number of diplomatic missions in Khartoum.”

In turn, the Rapid Support Forces accused the Sudanese army of not adhering to the terms of the armistice.

And at dawn yesterday, the army and the Rapid Support Forces announced their agreement to a 72-hour truce mediated by the US and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the official spokesman for the political process, Khaled Omar Youssef, indicated in press statements that “the recent armistice differs from its predecessors, as it is not only concerned with humanitarian issues, but rather it contained detailed issues and identified the necessary mechanisms to reach a final agreement, and adopted three stages, the first of which is to hold A successful truce, then reaching a final ceasefire agreement, then discussing political issues.”

In addition, the North Kordofan government issued a decision to impose a state of curfew in the state, starting from ten in the evening until five in the morning. This came when Fadlallah Muhammad Ali al-Tom, the governor of North Kordofan, presided over a meeting that included the state security committee, members of the state government, the representative of the native administration and the commissioner of humanitarian aid. And with the continuation of clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in the capital, Khartoum, civilian complaints of widespread security chaos increased through looting, looting and intimidation in homes and markets, according to eyewitnesses. In its industrial area, which contains a number of food factories and grain mills.

And as the clashes continued between the two parties, concentrated in the capital, Khartoum, the police did not issue a comment regarding the security chaos incidents, except for brief statements about sending reinforcements to secure the lives and property of civilians, the last of which was 3 days ago.

Activists on social media posted videos of groups wearing military and paramilitary uniforms that robbed companies and commercial sites in the capital, Khartoum. A number of activists revealed that they were robbed and looted by military groups during their deployment in the neighborhoods of the cities of Khartoum, while others stated that their homes were robbed by the forces while they were inside them at gunpoint, which the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces deny, accusing supporters of the former regime.

And local media reported that “Khartoum’s regions, neighborhoods and markets are witnessing widespread acts of looting and looting by armed men and gangs, in a serious reflection of the state of security chaos due to the conflict that has been going on in the country for 10 days.”

UN officials said yesterday that the UNHCR has drawn up plans to receive hundreds of thousands of people who have flowed across the Sudanese border to escape violence, adding that many of them have been forced to return to countries from which they had fled in the past.

UNHCR officials told a news conference in Geneva that they were preparing for the flight of 270,000 people across Sudan’s borders, an expected preliminary figure that includes Sudanese refugees crossing into South Sudan and Chad as well as the return of those who had been displaced from South Sudan to their homes.

So far, this estimate covers only two of the seven countries neighboring Sudan, as estimates of the expected number of people displaced to Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Central Africa and Libya have not yet been completed.