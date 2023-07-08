According to a statement by the Minister of Immigration, Evan Faiq Jabro, reported by the Iraqi News Agency, “INA”, on Friday, “189 displaced Yazidis have returned from the displacement camps in Dohuk Governorate to their areas of original residence in Sinjar district, Nineveh Governorate” in the north.

She emphasized that “the ministry’s cadres are continuing to register displaced families who wish to return.”

Obstacles for the displaced

Two Iraqi experts explain to “Sky News Arabia” the obstacles that faced the return of tens of thousands of displaced people from the camps of Kurdistan and Mosul to Sinjar, and indications of the government’s recent ability to resolve this file and start returning the displaced.

ISIS invaded Sinjar in 2014 suddenly, and displaced many of its residents, the majority of whom are Yazidis, after killing and capturing thousands.

Despite the liberation of the city and others from ISIS in 2017, the file of the return of the displaced remained stuck in a network of local and regional conflicts.

new reality

The Iraqi political analyst, Ali Al-Baydar, sees the start of the return of the displaced as an indication of “the ability of the Iraqi state to impose a new reality in Sinjar, far from the regional will and the armed groups and parties that obstructed the return.”

Al-Baydar hopes that this will be a glimmer of hope to repeat the Sinjar experience in other regions where the state proves that it has become the strongest, especially since Sinjar represented a station that was difficult for the state to reach or impose its policies there for local and regional reasons.

He hopes that the government will reach the point of “zeroing the displacement file, so that only those who are displaced remain according to their will, which is normal, as a demographic change occurs after every crisis.”

Regional and partisan obstacles

The local and regional obstacles that Al-Baydar refers to in imposing the state’s will in Sinjar, appeared after the city’s liberation from ISIS, as the presence of the “Sinjar Protection Forces” linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is seen by neighboring Turkey as a threat to its national security, due to their relationship with what it considers “rebel” Kurds in the south. eastern Turkey.

There is also a “Yazidi regiment” in the region, and movements subject to the “Popular Mobilization” militia, and other entities involved in conflicts that have ethnic, religious and political extensions with other groups in Turkey, Syria and Iran, which weakened the presence of the Iraqi state there for a long time, and stood against the return of the displaced.

In this regard, al-Baider says, “The issue of Sinjar is an issue of sectarian dimensions, and the city’s residents are more than one nationality and more than one religion, and narrow calculations may be calculated in this aspect, although they coexisted for ages in a framework of friendship.”

return in the long run

The Iraqi political analyst, Yassin Aziz, believes that the interest in the file of the return of the displaced came after the great criticism that the Minister of Immigration and Displaced in Iraq was subjected to for not facilitating the return.

Aziz attributes the delay in the return of the displaced in the past years to the fact that the federal forces did not take over completely, in addition to the fear of the displaced themselves from returning due to the presence of groups in the region that they do not accept.

As a result of some obstacles remaining, the Iraqi analyst expects that the return of all or most of the displaced “may take a long time, and it will not be easy in the near future.”

Last May, Iraqi President Abd al-Latif Jamal Rashid sent a message of reassurance to the displaced, saying that the situation now in Iraq is “much better, and is witnessing positive developments,” and this will help end the file of the Sinjar displaced.