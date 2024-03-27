Despite the UN Security Council's call for a ceasefire, the war continues. According to Israel, only Rafah is still safe for Gaza residents, but that city is also being bombarded with drone and rocket attacks. Prime Minister Netanyahu has also been announcing a ground offensive in Rafah for some time.
Meanwhile, the famine in Gaza is worsening, while emergency aid is stagnating. In Rafah, more than a million displaced Gazans live outside the city in mostly makeshift tents. There is an acute shortage of food and water. In the north, where thousands of people still live among the rubble, the situation is even more dire. In heavily bombed Gaza City, grass and leaves are eaten out of desperation, and bread is made from animal feed.
Nearly one in three children under the age of two in the north of the Gaza Strip suffer from “acute malnutrition,” according to UN aid agency Unicef. Aid delivery is slow, and food parcels thrown from planes also cause problems. People drowned trying to retrieve packages from the sea and on land people died from being trampled while struggling for food. Gazan authorities on Tuesday called for a stop to the airdrops.
#Displaced #people #Gaza #struggling #famine #emergency #aid #stagnating
Leave a Reply