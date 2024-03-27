Meanwhile, the famine in Gaza is worsening, while emergency aid is stagnating. In Rafah, more than a million displaced Gazans live outside the city in mostly makeshift tents. There is an acute shortage of food and water. In the north, where thousands of people still live among the rubble, the situation is even more dire. In heavily bombed Gaza City, grass and leaves are eaten out of desperation, and bread is made from animal feed.