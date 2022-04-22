Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Given the lack of solutions, the displaced people from southern Sinaloa demonstrated in the Plazuela Machado in Mazatlan.

With messages like: “we demand the allocation of land”“we demand better living conditions that serve us”, “we want them to take us into account”, among others.

The families seek a direct dialogue with the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, who will arrive at 6:00 in the afternoon.

The leader of the Wide Social Movement of Sinaloa (MASS) Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez Sánchez asserted that Since February 26, families have been waiting for the division of land.

In addition, the same president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, promised to buy 6 more hectares of land in Mazatlán.

Read more: Rubén Rocha Moya meets with justice authorities at the Mesa por la Paz in Mazatlán

In total, there are more than 500 properties that remain to be assigned in Mazatlán, Concordia and Villa Unión. In almost no response they warn to block the Golden Zone next Sunday.