The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said that more than thirty thousand, most of them Syrians, crossed from Lebanon into Syria during the past three days alone.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abyad revealed that the number of displaced people fleeing the ongoing Israeli raids approached about half a million displaced people.

Mount Lebanon Governorate, which receives more than 25,000 displaced people, tops the list of centers containing the most displaced people, followed by Beirut Governorate with 20,000 displaced people, then Sidon with about 13,000 displaced people, then the Bekaa and the northern governorates.

Among the civilians displaced from their villages destroyed by Israeli raids in Lebanon, there are thousands of children who have lost their parents due to the ongoing escalation.

This comes at a time when UNICEF has warned of the danger of the current situation in Lebanon for children who are exposed to continuous attacks and displaced from their homes in light of an exhausted health system that is unable to provide adequate resources.

Observers raise a question: Has Israel realized “from the Gaza experience” that the displaced are an important pressure card on those who have the decision-making power?

In this regard, Ali Al-Amin, editor-in-chief of the Janoubia website, told Sky News Arabia:

There is a responsibility on the Lebanese state and on Hezbollah as well.

Hezbollah confiscated the state’s decision on the issue of war.

Hezbollah must bear the consequences and repercussions of the war on others.

We are facing a refugee crisis greater than all the numbers reported so far.

The southern suburb is completely empty.

For his part, academic and researcher in international relations, Ali Shukr, told Sky News Arabia: