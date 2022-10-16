Sinaloa.- “We displaced people continue to fight”, declared dozens of families this morning, while toured the Golden Zone from the city. Participating in this proposal 200 displaced of Mazatlan that They demand that basic services be installedwhich includes water, drainage and electricity as was the commitment with the State Governor.

The leader of the Broad Social Sinaloense Movement (MASS), Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez, highlighted that in the region of February 26, with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and part of his team, commitments were made and the president acquired the 6-hectare property in the Castle.

However, the electric power service is missing, since the director of Public Works José Luis Zavala did not heed the indication.

Likewise has not been carried out in the subdivision of the 1,400 plots of land. In addition, the expenditure budget is about to be approved and they are seeking to authorize an item for services and housing, Gutiérrez added.

The displaced were concentrated in Rafael Buelna and Avenida del Mar and continued along Camarón Sábalo until they reached the heart of the Golden Zone.

Displaced people pointed out the irregularity in which the Mazatlan City Council is involved with the direct and millionaire purchase of lighting fixtures. Photo: Víctor Hugo Olivas / Debate

Next Sunday there will be another protest, already with all the groups of displaced people from Mazatlán, Villa Unión, Concordia and Rosario and the third demonstration will be outside the State Congress.

They ask the government of Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, where are the resources of the taxes, now with so much real estate development, the income increases.

Basic services in the municipality are deficient, stressed the MASS leader.