Dispersal of demonstrations | The trial on the policemen’s charges begins

Seven police officers are indicted. The charges concern violations of official duty and assaults, as well as incitement to these crimes.

Helsinki Today, the district court begins to process the charges received by the police from the environmental movement Elokapina’s demonstration.

The demonstration was organized in Kaisaniemi, Helsinki, in October 2020. The police used gas spray against the demonstrators when they did not obey the police’s order to move off the roadway.

Assistant Crown Prosecutor Jukka Rappe filed charges against seven police officers for the incident. According to Rappe, there were no grounds for breaking up the demonstration and the use of gas spray was indefensible.

The accusations regarding violations of official duty and assaults, as well as incitement to these crimes. Three police officers are accused of assault. In the case, there are a total of 16 protesters who are suspected of being subjected to physical violence.

All police officers have denied the suspected crimes.

According to Rappe, the charges are primarily about whether the police had the right to break up the demonstration.

“There are provisions in the Assembly Act that a demonstration may only be interfered with if the harm caused by it is unreasonable. In this case, I have assessed that the demonstration did not cause such unreasonable harm, at least at that stage, that the police could have started moving the demonstrators,” Rappe told STT last summer after the charges were filed.

Second, the prosecutor evaluates the police’s use of force in the situation.

“Even if it were considered that it would have been right to start moving them, then was it defensible, i.e. legal, to use paprika spray or not. In this regard, I have considered in the indictment that when there is such a completely passive resistance that does not cause any danger, then at least at that stage the use of such a means of using force was indefensible.”