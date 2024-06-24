Juarez City.- Men opened fire this afternoon against a water pump in a subdivision in the southeast of the city.
Municipal elements responded to the report made to the 911 emergency number indicating the shooting on Hacienda Balsequilla and Hacienda Central streets.
Upon arrival, the officers located a tire removal business with gunshot wounds to the facade.
No injuries were reported, and after a search operation in the area those responsible were not found.
