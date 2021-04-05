A dispensary observation room has been opened in the oncological dispensary of the Jewish Autonomous Region. Reported by IA EAOMedia with a link to the institution’s Instagram page.

As the head physician of the oncological dispensary Elena Basova said, a separate dispensary observation room is more convenient for patients and doctors. Previously, all patients were referred to the same doctor, the burden on doctors was very high.

Now the specialists of the methodological office are sending out invitations for examination. They are referred to patients who, for some reason, did not show up for a mandatory appointment.

“In the dispensary observation room, our patients can receive referrals for the studies they need, make sure that nothing threatens their health,” Basova said.

Earlier, German scientists named the five most common symptoms of cancer, which patients often do not pay attention to. These include persistent cough and heartburn.