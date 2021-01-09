A passenger Boeing 737-500 of the Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air disappeared from radar. This is stated in the message of the Flightradar24 portal on the Twitter page.

It is clarified that the liner flew from Jakarta to Pontianak. Communication with the flight was lost at 07:40 UTC time (10:40 Moscow time).

It is also noted that in less than a minute, the aircraft lost more than ten thousand feet of altitude. This happened four minutes after the departure from Jakarta.

The Indonesian authorities have already confirmed that communication with the plane has been lost, Xinhua news agency reports. A spokesman for the country’s search and rescue department, Yusuf Latif, said there were more than 50 passengers on board.

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy said that no data on Russian citizens had been received on board.