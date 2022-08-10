At the Tramas bedding and home clothing store on Cartagena’s Calle Mayor, its shop assistant, Lidia García, complies with the central government’s energy saving decree to the letter. In fact, she has been doing it since the day before yesterday, “because she was not very clear when it came into force.” The thermometer, at 27 degrees and the window, completely turned off at 10 p.m. «I have programmed it so that there are no errors, despite the fact that my clients are already complaining. Some tell me: ‘Let’s see if we see the politicians sweat the fat drop in the Congress of Deputies’ », she says while she attends the store.

The application of the state regulation began yesterday in a disparate way in bars and shops in Cartagena, where the City Council turned off the closed public buildings at ten o’clock at night, despite not being “in agreement with hasty and limited decisions” municipal sources explained. He did not do it with the Town Hall. At that time, the shops also turned off their displays, but not all of them. A good number, especially of the downtown streets, remained illuminated. There was also no consensus on the temperature during the day.

In the establishments, during the day there were those who complied with what was established from the first hour, but others, such as the House of Carcasses, also on the main street of the port city, preferred to “wait to see what our bosses tell us,” he said. the manager of the store, Lorena García. «Here we do not have doors and we cannot have the temperature as the norm marks. It is impossible. And the shop window, for the time being, will remain lit until twelve at night». In the Ensanche stores of the city, the tone was similar. “The exhibitors do not care, because in August there are not many people on the street, but it is impossible to comply with 27 degrees,” said the president of the group of stores in that area of ​​Cartagena, Esperanza Bermejo.

In the City of the Sun, the lighting of the fountains in the Plazas de Colón and Óvalo was not cut off, and those of the City Hall were



No customers inside



The same thing happened in bars, but with more notable consequences, at least for Carla Martínez, who works at the Caffe Latte del Carmen coffee shop. “No one enters the establishment, everyone chooses the terrace. We have chosen not to turn on the air conditioning, because with the doors open and at 27 degrees it would not be noticeable. We only have the ceiling fans. This is how we lose clientele », she indicated. A similar situation was experienced in the Andalusian Parliament, a bar located in Plaza del Icue. At the beginning of the morning and in the afternoon we put 20 degrees, to cool the environment, but then we go up to the required temperature, but with eight chambers, two dishwashers and an oven, it is impossible to work, “said Santiago Hernando, one of the waiters .

From the local government they insisted that before the decree of the Spanish government came into force, “we already took measures, such as closing the afternoon activity in the San Miguel administrative building. In addition, we made an air conditioning plan in public spaces and installed lighting with LED technology,” said the mayor, Noelia Arroyo.

In Lorca, on Avenida Juan Carlos I and La Corredera, the main shopping streets in the nerve center of the City of the Sun, many shop windows continued to display their products in full light. The lighting of the fountains in the Colón and Óvalo squares did not go out, but they did, however, in the City Hall and in the Huerto Ruano. Many monuments were also lit, such as the Castle and the arches of the Old Convent of La Merced.