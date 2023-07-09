Disorders in Barranquilla before Sebastián Viera del Junior’s farewell

Sebastián Viera says goodbye this Saturday to Junior de Barranquilla, after a 12-year career at the club, 638 official matches in all competitions and seven official titles.

The Uruguayan goalkeeper plays his farewell match for the club, in which he will be the captain of a Junior that will face a squad of former players of the club, among which stand out Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, Luis Díaz, Teófilo Gutiérrez and Giovanni Hernández.

“Thank you, thank you for so much. I will always be grateful to this great club, to this great region, they gave me the most beautiful thing in life, which is my family, it is respect, it is admiration and it is affection. I will thank you carry all of you all my life in my heart”, said Viera after jumping onto the field.

The fans who tarnished Sebastián Viera’s farewell

The Roberto Meléndez stadium was filled to say goodbye to one of the great idols of the Barranquilla club. However, there was no shortage of misfits who tarnished the emotional act.Dozens of fans forced the doors of the stage and tried to enter without paying to watch the match between Junior and the Friends of Viera.

😲 DISORDERS IN THE METROPOLITAN! Hundreds of people forced some entrance doors and entered without paying, to Sebastián Viera’s farewell party. pic.twitter.com/cNbZi5xs2I – First Barranquilla (@primeronoticiaa) July 8, 2023

Apparently, the matter did not escalate and there has been no report from the Police about those arrested for these events.

