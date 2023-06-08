Suspect Donny M. of the murder of 9-year-old Gino from Kerkrade did not receive the care he needed in the months before his act. This is the conclusion of the Social Domain Supervision, a collaboration of four government inspectorates. “Although the parties have usually worked according to guidelines and agreements, improvement is still needed.”

It was clear to several authorities that 23-year-old Donny M. had psychological problems. He has previously been convicted of assaulting and threatening two children and abusing at least one of them. He was also sentenced for attempted manslaughter after he threw a paving stone off an overpass. The judge in that case then said that M. was less responsible because he has an autism spectrum disorder and is mentally retarded. "He is very dependent on guidance and supervision and can act impulsively at times when this guidance is not present," said the judge at the time.

The investigation into the total of fourteen organizations and social workers who were involved after M.’s previous convictions showed that they mainly focused ‘on their own tasks. Information is not properly transferred to each other and mutual cooperation is not always good’. At some point, the impression arose that the risk of repeating a sexual offense was low. “This low recidivism risk was adopted and repeated several times in the chain.” The organizations involved with M. include forensic youth mental health care, youth probation, the municipality and protected housing.

The Social Domain Supervision says that it is not certain whether, if the parties had acted differently, Gino's death could have been prevented. At a hearing in the Gino case last month, it emerged that experts from the Pieter Baan Center (PBC) consider it likely that he will abuse a child again if he is not treated. Researchers at the PBC have diagnosed, among other things, a personality disorder and a pedophile disorder.

Police may also have made mistakes

The Justice and Security Inspectorate has also started an exploratory investigation into the actions of the police after child pornography was found on the man’s telephone in 2021. No investigation followed the discovery. The investigation must reveal why this did not happen.

M. has confessed to having kidnapped, abused and killed Gino. The 9-year-old boy disappeared on June 1, 2022 in Kerkrade while playing outside. The police, supported by hundreds of volunteers, among others, carried out searches in the hope of finding Gino quickly. On June 4, M. was arrested in his home in Geleen and not much later he led the police to the body of the boy.

