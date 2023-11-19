Disorders | Ali Jahangiri lost his temper at a stand up gig – getting into a shouting match with an audience member

Sunday, November 19, 2023
November 19, 2023
The comedian contacted by HS regretted his own behavior and does not know what provoked the audience member in the first place.

Stand up -comedian Ali Jahangiri got into a rough fight with a member of the public who was verbally abusive while performing at Naantali Spa’s Little Christmas party on Saturday, November 18. A video of the event filmed by a member of the public was uploaded to the Tiktok video service, but it has since been removed. However, it has since been uploaded at least to the X message service.

Having told about it before I’ll stop said a female member of the audience got mad at Jahangir, apparently over some joke he was telling, and started yelling at him.

Because of this, Jahangiri also lost his temper and yelled a reply laced with curse words at the woman. After this, a man in the audience started to approach the performance stage. However, the woman who disturbed the performance tried to prevent him from going on stage.

Jahangir messaged HS that he regretted his behavior and hoped that those involved would accept his apology.

“The people in the video disturbed the show and I first tried to resolve the situation calmly, unfortunately without success. Shouldn’t have gotten nervous and let the situation get out of hand,” writes Jahangiri.

He also writes that he cannot say what provoked the viewer in question.

