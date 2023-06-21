Juscelino Filho says that the problem is “historical” for the sector, but that it will “regulate and organize” sharing in the country

The Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho (União Brasil-MA), stated that the use “disorderly” of the poles by the telecommunications companies is not a “Yesterday’s problem, but history of the sector” and stated that the ministry has been working to solve the problem: “the disorderly occupation of poles has its days numbered”.

The statement was given at the beginning of the evening of this Tuesday (June 20, 2023), at the end of the 3rd TelComp Symposium – Telecom, Technology and Competition for the Digital Futureperformed by TelComp (Brazilian Association of Competitive Telecommunications Service Providers) in partnership with the IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research) in Brasilia.

“We are building together with the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Aneel and Anatel [uma solução]. Everyone is on the subject.”said Juscelino.

The head of Communications also said he is developing a public policy on pole sharing. The project is called “Poste Legal”.

“We want to combat asymmetries that are the current reality of the segment, as well as seek to improve the environments around [do local de instalação]from a sustainable and safety point of view”he stated.

The minister signaled that the construction of a public policy aimed at the use of poles is “important for small providers, who represent more than half of fixed broadband in the country.”

DIGITAL INCLUSION

Earlier, the secretary of Telecommunications of the Ministry of Communication, Maximiliano Martinãosaid that the government is preparing the National Plan for Digital Inclusion with the objective of connecting the 138,000 public elementary schools in Brazil in up to 4 years, in 2026.

The secretary defended that digital inclusion is a priority for the government. He said that there is a large percentage of people who do not have access to the internet or that the connection ends “throughout the month”.

“We are working on a National Plan for Digital Inclusion to provide access to the internet for those who don’t have it, improve it for those who don’t have it, and act very firmly to improve the connection in schools and health centers”he declared.

THE SEMINAR

The advances and challenges of the telecommunication sector will be under debate in the 3rd TelComp Symposium – Telecom, Technology and Competition for the Digital Futureperformed by TelComp (Brazilian Association of Competitive Telecommunications Service Providers) in partnership with the IDP (Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research).

The 1st day of the event will take place this Tuesday (June 20), in Brasília, with live transmission on channel of Power360 on YouTube, starting at 9:30 am. The 2nd day, Wednesday (June 21), will be closed to guests and associates.

The seminar will feature a lecture by minister of the stf (Federal Supreme Court) and closure by the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, on the 1st day. In addition to the presence of industry executives and authorities, such as the president from the Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), Carlos Baigorri.

There are 4 panels that will address different models of regulation, experience in other countries and digital inclusion.

