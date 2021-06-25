The European Council instructed the European Commission to work out new sanctions in case of “any further malicious actions” by Russia … This is perhaps the first time that the EU is developing new measures ahead of time, even before there is a formal reason for their introduction. In parallel, the leaders made a political decision to extend the already existing economic sanctions, which were imposed on Moscow after 2014, by six months. This happened against the background of almost a third of EU members refusing to support the idea of ​​inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to the unification summit – as the answers of politicians polled by Izvestia showed, unlike the sanctions, this question caused a split among the countries.

What separated

“If Joe Biden can have a dialogue with Vladimir Putin, why can’t we?” – in simple words, this was the message of Germany and France, which in the wake of the Russian-American negotiations in Geneva invited partners to invite the Russian president to the EU summit … The Kremlin reacted to this idea even before it became known officially: as the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said, the initiative is assessed positively in Moscow. “Of course, we are very closely watching the summit, which is opening today in Brussels, and the assessments of this potential dialogue that will be voiced from there,” he said on June 24.

The assessments of the Kremlin’s expectations voiced at the European Council did not meet – about a third of 27 European leaders spoke out against meeting with Vladimir Putin … The trend was set by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte: according to him, he “has nothing against” negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation of the heads of the European Council and the European Commission Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, but he himself will not be present at such a meeting. Further the topic was picked up by the leaders of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Belgium. In the European Union, everything is decided by consensus – therefore, for the summit not to take place, even one “against” vote would be enough.

According to The Financial Times, which was the first to announce the German-French initiative, irritated some EU countries. Moreover it is not clear what angered the partners more – the idea itself or the fact that it was proposed almost a day before the European Council … According to some representatives of the European establishment, Berlin and Paris are trying to pull the blanket over themselves, not taking into account the opinion of their partners, who are not ready for such a meeting.

– I believe in the right of countries to conduct an independent foreign policy. But it should be understood that Germany and France have an obligation to comply with the unified principles of the European Union, ”Jaak Madison, a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, Estonian politician, told Izvestia. – In principle, they can also be ignored, but in this case Germany and France should accept the foreign policy of other countries, even if they do not like it. However, I think that madam [канцлер Германии Ангела] Merkel and lord [президент Франции Эмманюэль] Macron wants to meet with Mr. Putin at any cost, and this leaves a not very good impression.

At the same time, among European politicians there are those who share the initiative on direct dialogue between the European Union and Russia. … A member of the same EP committee, German politician Dietmar Kester recalled that the joint summits ended after 2014. Nevertheless, according to him, this is not a reason to refuse such meetings forever.

“I fully supported the proposals of the German Chancellor and the French President at the current summit,” the deputy told Izvestia. “Moreover, we need working-level negotiations to make progress on arms control and restore confidence.

It is quite possible that the topic of the Russian-European summit will not leave the agenda. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin admitted that the leaders will still discuss this issue. The initiative is “necessary,” but “the time has not yet come,” she said. The Kremlin, in response to the refusal of the European Council, bluntly said: Moscow makes this decision “with regret.”

What united

Since the leaders could not agree on the topic of the summit, something was required that would painlessly reflect the spirit of consensus prevailing in the European Union. The solution turned out to be simple, prompt and predictable – sanctions. IN final statement, which the European Council published on June 25, the leaders instructed the European Commission to develop new measures for the future with regard to Russia – including economic ones.

“With regard to enhancing our resilience, the European Council stresses the need for a firm and coordinated response from the EU and its member states to any further malicious, illegal and subversive actions by Russia, making full use of all the tools available to the EU and ensuring coordination with partners. To this end, the European Council also invites the Commission and the High Representative to submit options for additional restrictive measures, including economic sanctions, ”says paragraph 29 of the document.

Discussing the Russian issue, the European Council also touched on the topic of the Ukrainian conflict: as the interlocutor of Izvestia told in EU diplomatic circles, the leaders did not see any fundamental progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements (Brussels considers Moscow a party to the conflict, although in the agreements they designate Kiev and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics), and therefore, it was decided to extend the existing economic sanctions against the Russian Federation for another six months …

The same document says that the European Union intends to conduct an “electoral dialogue” with Russia “on issues of interest to the EU.” At the same time, the document does not mention the new concept of “repel – restrain – involve”. This strategy to Moscow was presented by the head of the EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, on June 16. Its approval is not a quick process: the document should be discussed in the European Council, the EU Council and the European Parliament.

“It will definitely take time, so I would not dare to name the exact time when the final document will be made public,” said Jaak Madison.

According to him, the current EU strategy – the five guiding principles adopted in 2016 – largely overlaps the current proposal. Thus, it does not replace the current concept, but complements it, the politician summed up.