During the Saudi League summit match, between Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab, and while the match was heading for a 1-1 draw, the match referee awarded a penalty kick for Al-Shabab after a handball on Al-Ittihad defender Muhammad Hegazy, in the 96th minute.

Great insubordination

While Al-Shabab was preparing to choose the specialized outlet, to decide the important meeting that would bring them back to the competition for the title, the Gabonese striker Aaron Salem Bubendza, known as “Aaron Salem”, decided to carry out the kick himself.

The incident angered Spanish coach Vicente Moreno and team captain, Argentine international Ever Banega, who asked Salem to move away from the penalty area, to no avail.

The disastrous kick

Salem decided to “show off” the implementation, in the manner of “Banenka”, as he kicked it lightly in the middle of the goal, but the Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe was aware of the plan and remained in his place to catch the ball with complete ease.

Substitution penalty

Coach Moreno decided to take Salem out immediately after missing the kick, wasting the youth’s opportunity to return to compete for the title.

Killer target

The match did not end its excitement, so the referee returned to award a penalty kick for Al-Ittihad in the 106th minute, 16 minutes after the end of the regular time.

What is Aaron Salem’s penalty kick record?

Aaron Salem scored only a penalty kick this season, 6 months ago, during his team’s victory over Al-Arid, 4-0.

The lead struggle

With the loss of Al-Shabab, “Al-Layouth” moved away significantly from the top of the league, and became behind Al-Ittihad by 9 points, with 6 rounds remaining until the end.

Al-Shabab’s victory would have made it 3 points away from Al-Ittihad, and would have placed it equal in second place with Al-Nassr.