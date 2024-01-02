The first version of Mickey Mousethe iconic character of disney, became public domain since January 1, 2024 and various projects with it have already been announced. The remembered cartoon, which appeared for the first time in the short 'Steamboat Willie' in 1928, he will be the protagonist of 'Infestation 88', a suspense and horror video game developed by Nightmare Forge Games. However, that will not be the only project, since the premiere of a film that will turn the innocent character into a ruthless killer was announced.

Just as it was done at the time with Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse will star 'Mickey's Mouse Trap'a horror film of the slasher subgenre that promises to completely change the image that we all have of the remembered mouse and that hopes to be the great success of 2024. In this note we show you the trailer, as well as what is known about this terrifying film.

Watch the trailer for 'Mickey's Mouse Trap'

What is 'Mickey's Mouse Trap' about?

The story of 'Mickey's Mouse Trap' It transports us to Alex's 21st birthday, who has to work in a game room during the night shift. Because of this, her friends decide to surprise her and go to the place. However, they don't count on the fact that a murderer dressed in a Mickey Mouse mask will try to play with them, so they must do everything to survive.

The director of this film is Jamie Bailey, who announced in a statement that the development of this project was done for fun. “We just wanted to have fun with it all. I mean, it's Mickey Mouse from 'Steamboat Willie' murdering people. It's ridiculous. We followed it and we had fun doing it and I think it shows,” Bailey revealed.

When is 'Mickey's Mouse Trap' released?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Mickey's Mouse Trap' It does not yet have a specific release date, but the producers hope it can take place in March.. In addition, the media also indicates that it is not clear if there is a distributor that is in charge of bringing the film to theaters or if the producers are targeting a specific streaming platform.

Who makes up the cast of 'Mickey's Mouse Trap'?

'Mickey's Mouse Trap' It has a cast of little-known actors, which is led by Sophie McIntosh and Allegra Nocita, who will be accompanied by Callum Sywyk, Ben Harris, Mirelle Gagne, Mackenzie Mills, James Laurin, Kayleigh Styles, Jesse Naismith, Madeline Kelman, Damir Kovic , Nick Biskupek and Simon Phillips, who also wrote the film's script.