(Reuters) – A 45-foot-tall Disneyland dragon caught fire on Saturday night during a show in Anaheim, Calif., causing attendees to leave, local officials and media said, adding there was no reports of injuries or deaths.

“The dragon’s head started to glow, and I saw fire and some kind of smoke coming out,” Elaine Gilmer, who was at the event, told ABC News.

Video footage of the incident shows the dragon entirely engulfed in flames, leading to cast members being evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island, where the show was staged.

The Anaheim Fire Department said no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

ABC News mentioned videos of the incident that show guests watching and recording the show’s unplanned close as a loudspeaker informs them that “the performance cannot continue due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Response to the incident was relatively quiet, according to ABC News.

