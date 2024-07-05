After presidential debate that took place days ago, the pressure on President Joe Biden to drop his bid for re-election in 2024 is intensifying. These prominent donors to the Democratic Party announce their intention to withdraw their financial support if there is no change in the presidential candidate. Here is Disney’s relationship with the problem.

Among these donors is Abigail Disneyheiress to the famous entertainment company, who has publicly expressed her discontent with the current administration.

According to a recent report by CNBCseveral major Democratic donors have informed the party leadership of their decision to suspend financial contributions until Biden gives up his re-election bid.

Abigail Disney, known for her social activism and generous political donations, expressed in an interview with WFLA his frustration with the current leadership of the party. “Unless Democrats replace Biden on the ballot, I will stop donating to the party”Disney said, reflecting a growing sentiment among big donors who believe Biden’s leadership is not sufficient to address the country’s current and future challenges.

The difficulties of the Democratic Party in the face of the elections

The news comes in a crucial moment for the Democratic Partywhich is preparing for the upcoming presidential elections amid intense political polarization and numerous domestic and international challenges. Donors have been clear in their message: without a change in ticket, the party’s coffers could take a significant hit, affecting its ability to finance campaigns and mobilize voters.

US President Joe Biden. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Democratic leaders are at a crossroads. While many within the party acknowledge donors’ concerns, there is also strong internal support for Biden, valuing his legislative experience and accomplishments. However, The threat of a decline in financial contributions could force a strategic reassessment in the coming months.

The episode underscores the growing influence of donors in American politics and raises questions about the balance between the power of money and the will of voters. As the 2024 election race approaches, the Democratic Party faces a difficult choice that could define its political future.