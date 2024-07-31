Video games will be central, although obviously they won’t be the only component of Disney’s event.

Disney It is a company active in many media, from TV series, to cinema, to amusement parks and also through the video games . Now, a new rumor reports that the next D23 – which will take place between August 9th and 11th – there will be a lot of space for these latest products.

Possible D23 games

The information comes from user Wensoing and was shared on Twitter by Shiina. Specifically, the tweet reads: “Disney will be holding their D23 event from August 9th to 11th and has confirmed that video games will play a major role in the event. They could potentially release a teaser for the season of “Fortnite X Marvel“, which will be released just a few days after the event.”

In addition to Fortnite content, there could be room for a variety of other products. Games in production include Star Wars Outlaws, Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, Marvel’s Wolverine, and Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Some fans are certainly hoping to receive information on Kingdom Heartsbut this one seems to be one of the least likely titles. Disney often has various titles dedicated to its flagship characters in production, from Mickey Mouse to Donald Duck. In short, the possibilities are many and the best thing to do is simply wait for the D23 in August and discover the news firsthand.