Disneyland theme parks use specially formulated paint to hide unsightly objects from visitors. This was told by the host of the Life’s A Party podcast Paul McGroarty, a fragment was published in TikTok…

The color of the paint is called Go Away Green, and it was created to mask all kinds of poles, doors and other objects in parks. Park fans also caught the company using a paint called No See Um Gray.

Earlier, the man posted a video on the TikTok social network, showing a way to be invisible when communicating on the Zoom video service. A user with the nickname tailoredbits said that he bought a special green suit to wear while in the room during video calls to his beloved.