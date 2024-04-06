As you can see below, this would be a large immersive space in which people can pretend to live inside Pandora, with various rides and locations to explore. It would be something similar to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

The Disney Parks Blog revealed an image concept art for a Pandora-themed attraction – the planet of Avatar – for Disneyland in California.

The problems for Disneyland

Concept art of Pandora at Disneyland

Obviously this is it just a concept art image. Not only will the final result not be identical, but it is not even a given that this space will actually be created.

As explained by Gamespot, the expansion of Disneyland and California Adventure depends on theDisneyland Forward approval, a proposed change to Anaheim's local zoning laws that would allow these projects to take place. It remains to be seen whether the Avatar attraction will be part of the original park or will be a component of a new theme park. Without Disneyland Forward's approval, the Pandora attraction may remain in the planning stages and not move forward. This means it is potentially several years away from being realized.

In the meantime, if we want to explore Pandora it's best to do it in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.