The New York the Art of Marvel Hotel in Disneyland Paris, is the first accommodation inspired by the Marvel universe, where you can appreciate more than 350 works of art related to the Avengers and 50 of them never seen. The creations have been made by 110 international artists.

The place was previously called New York and was inspired by the Big Apple, but now on June 21 it has officially opened with the renewal of the Marvel world, the same strategy that Disney used in the Toy Story-themed Hotel Cheyenne.

What was it like working on this project?

All this restoration work took 2 years of hard work to open this 4-star hotel and now it has received its first guests on June 17, being a great success. The place has 561 rooms, a bar, two restaurants, two swimming pools, a basketball court, a gym, rooms decorated with Marvel characters, a convention room and creative spaces. so that children can enjoy drawing their favorite characters.

One of the people in charge of this project, French Thomas Muller explains what the main idea was.

“We wanted to renovate the hotel being faithful to its original style, that is, to New York and immediately it seemed obvious to us to opt for Marvel, because that is where the plots of the first comics of the brand are located.”

How are the new hotel designs?

Among the thematic designs of the place, you can see the recreation of a pool in the shape of the New York subway, elevators of the Stark Tower and the huge lamp of a thousand kilos that hangs in the Manhattan restaurant representing Asgard, the kingdom of Thor. While the entire structure of the building follows a very particular Marvel aesthetic that gives a sense of verticality.

The Spanish Tania Jiménez works at the reception, who explains that the most common profile is families, but he realizes that it is more common that the children are mostly teenagers, since it is the target audience of Marvel.

Within the 350 works exhibited, you can find comic book covers, pictures, movie illustrations, posters, scripts and models of superheroes.

The Italian designer Sylvie Massara, expresses what they seek to be in addition to a single accommodation, “we want the hotel to also be an art gallery”. Sylvie has led the assembly of the hotel’s previous design with the new Marvel skin.

Disney made all this possible thanks to three ways to get the works. The first was working with professionals who were already involved in Marvel projects such as comics and movies, the second was to contact independent artists who wanted to make art inspired by the universe of superheroes and the last was to open a worldwide call for anyone who wanted to participate in the project.

Among the artists that Disney discovered are the Van Ortons, two Italian designer twins who exhibited Marvel works in the United States in 2015. Since then, the company bought two paintings from them and commissioned two more, which are now on display in the hallway of the Manhattan restaurant, which serves dishes inspired by Italian gastronomy.

You can find pop art in geometric shapes with basic and intense colors of superheroes like Captain America, Hulk, Captain Marvel and Black Panther. “The biggest challenge, in fact, was painting Black Panther, because he wears black, but we always work with a wide range of shades”. The hotel also has a store where you can find exclusive Marvel merchandise, such as collectible figures.

Although Disney has not yet released figures for how many people have attended so far, they assure that it has been a success.

