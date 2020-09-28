Since the reopening of Disneyland Paris last July, everything has been put in place to guarantee public safety. Yet Disneyland Paris has never been so calm. With an average wait of a few minutes before attractions, visitors are amazed and delighted. “There are fewer people, less queue, more space. The measures are respected and there is frost everywhere”, explains a client of the park.

Between respect for social distancing and drop in attendance, management had to reduce the operating budget. A large number of employees are on partial unemployment. “We learned from superiors that we would be unemployed, that we would come back in March”, testifies anonymously an employee. “Disney’s big problem was really a big lack of training”, adds one of his colleagues. The drop in attendance is also impacting many activities outside the park.