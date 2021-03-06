California health officials have given the green light to Walt Disney’s Disneyland and other theme parks to resume operating at limited capacity starting April 1 after a nearly year-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The California Department of Health said capacity would be limited to between 20 percent and 30 percent.

Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort, said in a statement that the decision means “bringing thousands of people back to work and helping neighboring businesses and our entire community.”