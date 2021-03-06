All amusement parks in the state of California, including Disneyland, will open to visitors from April 1, according to the TV channel. CNN.

It is clarified that parks located in the “red” zone for the incidence of coronavirus will only be filled by 15%. Only state residents will be able to book in advance.

Concert and sports venues will be able to host from 20 to 67% of the maximum number of visitors.

Los Angeles and Orange counties are currently in the most severe COVID-19 area. The situation is expected to improve within a month.

Earlier it was reported that a visitor was detained in Disneyland Paris for a false report of a terrorist attack.