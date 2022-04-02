Thousands of boys and girls from Latin America grew up with the iconic Disney shows. However, as happened in 2021 with other signals, his imminent retirement from the small screen has already become effective, after viewers were notified of this exit weeks in advance.

Through a statement, it was reported that five channels of The Walt Disney Company had a final broadcast on Thursday, March 31. Among them are Disney XD, which is the successor to Jetix and Fox Kids, popular channels in the 90s and part of the 2000s.

This was the closure of Disney XD

The channels that will no longer appear on the Movistar play programming grid are: FXM, Star Life, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Kids and Disney XDall of them owned by Disney.

This decision is made after the announcement of “The Walt Disney company” at the beginning of the year, where it was mentioned that within the framework of the consolidation of streaming by its paid application Disney +, it was going to gather its content in a single brand, in this case in the online service.

Disney XD is the channel that has received the most attention from users, since the network, outside the United States, replaced Jetix, formerly Fox Kids, in 2009. Among the programs that were broadcast were:

“Power Rangers”

“Shaking chills”

“X Men”

“Spider-Man”

“Hulk, the incredible man”

“Gargoyles: Gothic Heroes”

What channels will replace Disney on Movistar TV?