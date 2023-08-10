To this day, streaming platforms have implemented new rules that their users have not liked, including limiting the number of people who can share their passwords as Netflix does. But, what tends to bother the most are price increases, and just Disney would be doing with your service.

As mentioned by media such as Varietyas of October 12, Disney+ Premium (no ads) will increase 27%, from $10.99 to $13.9 for US customers. Hulu no ads will increase 20%, from $14.99 to $17.99. Pricing for the ad-supported standalone levels of Disney+ and Hulu will remain at $7.99 each, and $9.99 with the bundle.

It is worth mentioning that there will also be certain changes in some European countries, where Spain, France, Great Britain are affected, among others that have not yet been touched with the plans with announcements. For its part, in Latam there are no changes announced, so customers in that region would have been spared the increase.

For its part, the restriction on sharing passwords has not yet been implemented, but it is already possible that fewer people may be viewing the platform at the same time. Having a maximum of five active accounts.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: We were lucky that these rules have not yet arrived in these parts, but it is possible that they will be implemented later, since restricting the use of Netflix accounts took time but finally arrived. So you have to be cautious with Disney.