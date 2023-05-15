Amusement park Mundo de Walt Disney, in Orlando, Florida, looking for workers for fast food and beverage service, so if you have experience in restaurants, this opportunity is for you.

What does the work consist of:

Employees are responsible for providing indoor or outdoor counter service, taking orders, handling cash, preparing food, stocking condiments and keeping the workplace clean, according to the call for Disney World in Orlando.

Quick service food and beverage stands receive an initial rate of $15.00 per hour, which may be increased.

It is worth mentioning that the job requires full schedule availability for any shift, a minimum of three days per week, including nights and holidays. Also, verbal and written communication skills.

While physical activities that include lifting, pushing, pulling, bending, twisting, standing, walking, and kneeling also require good judgment and decision-making skills, the company requests.

Requirements:

Preferably bilingual

Previous cashier experience

Previous quick service or related restaurant industry experience

Walt Disney World amusement park hoursin Orlando, Florida, and resort hotels operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and some shifts may start as early as 5:00 am while others may end as early as 3:00 am, 4:00 am or 5:00 a.m.

Benefits

Disney offers a rewards package to help you live your best life. This includes health and savings benefits, educational opportunities and special extras that only Disney can provide.

If you are interested in the job and meet the requirements, you can get more information at https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

