Content Disney It has been characterized by being familiar and with quite strict parameters, which also apply to its streaming platform: Disney Plus. For this reason, the transition of the series that Netflix made for Marvel has fans worried, because they do not want titles like “Daredevil”, “Jessica Jones” and others to be censored for the violence they exhibit. However, the latter has begun to take its toll and has the very Stan Lee as protagonist.

Stan Lee is considered a legend at Marvel, thanks to the characters he created and helped build for the firm. Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: “Malcolm in the middle” returns to TV: where to watch Frankie Muniz’s iconic series?

As is known, the famous comic book writer and editor passed away in 2018, due to cardiorespiratory complications. In that sense, whenThe Punisher” premiered its second season in 2019, they decided to include an ‘in memoriam’ dedicated to Lee. This generated great controversy.

Now, a recent report from CBR.com indicates that the tribute segment was removed from the title upon its arrival on Disney Plus. This cut has also been made effective in “Luke Cage”, where a mention was made to the actor Rea E. Cathey (reverend James Lucas in fiction).

Jon Bernthal was the protagonist of the 2 seasons of “The Punisher”. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: Disney XD leaves TV: the reason for the withdrawal of the Walt Disney Company channels

Why was the Stan Lee tribute criticized?

Stan Lee is considered a legend in Marvel, for which his death marked a great loss for the company and its fans. Thus, shortly after the fact, the second season of “The Punisher” included a special recognition. However, viewers did not welcome this decision.

Specifically, the episode in which the mention was made was “The Whirlwind”, which ended with Frank Castle using assault rifles to “punish” a group of drug dealers and criminals inside a warehouse. For this reason, many expressed the disappointment generated by showing the ‘in memoriam’ after the violent end of the series.

YOU CAN SEE: “Red”: Pixar theory indicates that Mei’s friend Abby is Boo from “Monsters, Inc.”

This has not been the only censorship that Marvel productions have suffered on Disney Plus, since it was recently revealed that “Falcon and the winter soldier” had the edition of one of its sequences, in which a bloody encounter between Bucky Barnes and his enemies.

For now, it is not known what other changes the shows of the now renamed “The Defenders saga” will undergo. So far, everything points to these shows being MCU canon, and a “Daredevil” reboot with Charlie Cox has already been announced. Fans hope that there will not be a total change in the tone that fans of the character liked so much while he was on Netflix.