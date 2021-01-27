The arrival of Disney Plus continues to give something to talk about, but this time it is not because of the content that they are adding to the platform, but rather because of what they have just removed, at least from the children’s catalog.

Service streaming by Disney has a very wide catalog of series and films, from the entire collection of the Marvel Cinematic Universe until recent works by Star wars, and of course all the animated classics.

And although one might think that the cartoons of yesteryear for children are not wrong, Disney considers that some of them have racist touches, so they decided to remove them from the children’s menu.

Thus, Peter Pan, Dumbo and The Aristocats are no longer available to view on Disney + Through a profile for children under 7 years of age, so they can only do it in the company of an adult.

Peter Pan, Dumbo and The Aristocats present racist stereotypes

Perhaps for many, these classic movies from Disney are full of teachings about courage, friendship, and love. However, they also have certain racist stereotypes in some of their characters.

Peter Pan premiered in 1953 and one of the scenes shows a community of Indians who have the nickname of ‘Redskins’, which is considered derogatory towards the culture of Native American peoples by Disney.

For its part, in Dumbo (1942) a group of crows appears that, in the original language, have an African-American accent, which is offensive to this culture. Also, one of them is called ‘Jim crow‘, a name that was used to refer to a series of segregation laws.

By last, The Aristocats (1970) generated controversy in Disney by the inclusion of Shun gon, a slanted-eyed Siamese cat who supposedly hints at and mocks people from China.

At the time, perhaps these characters didn’t mean much to us in that sense; But there is no doubt that these types of actions can help raise awareness about racism.

